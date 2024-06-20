Sixthman And Lindsey Stirling Announce The Master Of Tides Cruise

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Lindsey Stirling, the multi-platinum pop violinist and entertainer, is partnering with Sixthman to launch an extraordinary musical adventure, Stirling’s Master of Tides Cruise. This unique voyage will sail from Miami, FL, to Nassau, Bahamas, aboard the Norwegian Gem from May 13-17, 2025. This cruise promises an immersive blend of music, entertainment, and relaxation, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Cruise Details and Booking Information

Stirling’s fans can sign up for pre-sale opportunities for this magical voyage now through Sunday (June 23) at 11:59 pm (ET). The final pre-sale round concludes on Wednesday (June 26) at 11:59 pm (ET), with public sales opening on Friday (June 28) at 2:00 pm (ET) exclusively at masteroftidescruise.com. The first 400 cabins booked will include a special acoustic performance by Stirling in the Norwegian Gem’s Stardust Theater and an exclusive cabin photo with her. Additionally, all guests will receive a signed commemorative item. Bookings require just a $100 down payment per person when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing before Monday (September 13) or while cabins are available.

Onboard Experience and Entertainment

The cruise will feature Stirling performing two spectacular live sets on the Pool Deck alongside a stellar lineup of artists, including Fitz & The Tantrums, Derek Hough, Black Gryph0n, and more to be announced. Beyond the performances, Stirling will host various engaging activities such as an insightful Q&A session, a game show event with her band, and an open mic night. Complementing the vibrant music scene, guests can partake in wellness activities like breathwork, yoga, and meditation sessions led by best-selling spiritual and wellness coach Abbey Daw.

Support for The Upside Fund

A core aspect of this cruise is its philanthropic mission. Stirling will donate 100% of her net profits from ticket sales and unique charity activations to The Upside Fund, her nonprofit founded in 2020, to support individuals struggling with medical debt. The Upside Fund has helped eliminate over $15 million in medical debt and provided critical financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, $5 from each ticket purchase will be donated to the fund, reinforcing Stirling’s commitment to making a positive impact.

Stirling is a renowned musician lauded for her innovative blend of violin virtuosity and dynamic stage performances. Her impressive career boasts millions of fans, numerous awards, and chart-topping albums like Brave Enough and Warmer in Winter. Stirling’s latest album, Duality, explores themes of inner wisdom and personal strength, showcasing her evolving artistry. With a significant following across social media platforms and an ever-growing fanbase, Stirling continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences worldwide.

Shore Excursions and Beverage Packages

While aboard, guests can explore Nassau, Bahamas, known for its beautiful white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. Although shore excursions will be available for booking 4-6 weeks before sailing, the cruise promises unforgettable adventures in this tropical paradise. Additionally, Norwegian Cruise Line offers various beverage packages, including the Premium Beverage Package, Premium Plus Beverage Package, Unlimited Starbucks® Package, and the Unlimited Soda Package, each catering to different tastes and preferences.