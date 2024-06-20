SXSW London Unveils New Hires Ahead of 2025 Launch Event

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – SXSW, the renowned festival known for its eclectic mix of music, technology, film, and interactive media, is making a leap across the pond with the launch of SXSW London in June 2025. Following the success of its iconic Austin edition and the Pan-Pacific expansion in Sydney, the London event will infuse the vibrant energy of SXSW into the cultural heart of Shoreditch, East London.

To spearhead this ambitious venture, SXSW London has assembled a dynamic team of seasoned professionals:

Elliot Willis has been appointed the European Commercial Director, tasked with driving sponsorship, partnership, and overall commercial operations.

Randel Bryan, SXSW London’s Managing Director, expressed his excitement about the new team: “Our goal is to create a London edition of SXSW that bottles the essence of UK-based creativity and innovation through working with some of the best in the business. I’m delighted to have Elliot, Adem, and Katy joining the team on the ground along with Alex to shape the inaugural year.”

Team Members’ Insights and Roles

With his focus on the commercial side, Willis aims to harness London’s status as a hub of innovation and culture to forge solid partnerships and elevate the festival’s presence on the European stage. He stated, “This is a fascinating time for the cultural scene within Europe, especially in the UK. I am excited to bring the festival to the European stage.”

Arnander is thrilled about her role in growing the UK’s cultural market. “I am excited to embark on a new journey with SXSW and work towards growing the UK’s thriving cultural market. SXSW London is set to be Europe’s greatest festival focusing on tech, music, and art,” she noted, emphasizing the potential of SXSW London to become a significant cultural milestone in Europe.

Reflecting on his time at the Southbank Centre, Holness is eager to support London’s grassroots music scene through SXSW London. He shared, “As a born and bred Londoner, I can’t wait to get started and continue to support our grassroots music artists and creatives to keep pushing London’s cultural landscape forward.”

Poots highlighted the festival’s opportunity to showcase innovation in the arts, music, and tech sectors. “SXSW London is an exciting opportunity to showcase some of the most innovative talent across the arts, music, and tech scenes from London, Europe, and worldwide. It’s a real pleasure to support the team in realizing this,” he added.

SXSW London will embrace the spirit of its Austin counterpart, featuring an array of keynotes, music showcases, tech exhibitions, gaming experiences, and entertainment, with a strong focus on European creativity and talent. Shoreditch, known for its artistic and innovative vibe, provides the perfect backdrop for this cultural extravaganza.

The event promises to be a melting pot of innovation, celebrating the best in tech, music, and art and providing a platform for established and emerging talents to shine. With such a robust and experienced team at the helm, SXSW London is set to redefine the festival landscape in Europe and offer unparalleled opportunities for creative and technological exploration.

For more details on the festival and to keep up with the latest updates, visit SXSW London.