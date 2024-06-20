The 10th Annual Country For A Cause Raises $70,000 For The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 edition of Country For A Cause, the fundraising concert that takes place each year in Nashville before the kick-off of CMA Week, helped to raise $70,000 to support the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University.

Now in its 10th year, the benefit concert was hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day, and featured a performer lineup for 2024 that included Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown, Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Show, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Quayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, along with surprise appearances by Ian Flanigan, Tim Atwood and Rhonda Vincent, who all donated their time and talent for the cause.

The four-hour show was fully sold out for 2024 and sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken.

“Country for A Cause has been a longtime supporter of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and we are grateful to Scott Sexton, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang and the entire team for their dedicated efforts to raise funds for our patients,” said Jenny Streams, director of Community Development at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Day in and day out, our supporters empower the pioneering research, superior clinical training and exceptional patient care that makes us a health leader in Nashville and beyond. Country for A Cause has helped us make our mission a reality.”

“The entire Country For A Cause team is absolutely thrilled with the fundraising results from our production this year to benefit Monroe Carell in Nashville, Tennessee! Thank you to Scott Sexton our CEO, the Board of Directors, the volunteers, the venue, Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Mezek Films and the artists who give it their all to make this so successful; especially this 10th Anniversary show! A huge amount of gratitude goes to our devoted audiences who return year after year with their generous contributions and support. This year our VIP seats all sold out in under one minute with the general admission tickets selling out well in advance of our show date. I cannot wait to see what 2025 will bring!” added Sherri Forrest, President of Country For A Cause.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues.