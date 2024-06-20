Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Tyler, The Creator Drops Out Of Lollapalooza And Outside Lands

Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator (agwilson / Shutterstock.com)
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
245 0

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tyler, The Creator on Thursday announced that he’s dropped out of his upcoming headlining gigs at the Outside Lands and Lollapalooza festivals.

Tyler broke the news to fans on social media: i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love.

Tyler did not provide a reason for his departure, but following his exit, Outside Lands announced that Sabrina Carpenter has been added as a headliner on August 10th.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza organizers announced that Megan Thee Stallion has stepped in as a headliner for the festival on August 1st.

Join CelebrityAccess Now