Tyler, The Creator Drops Out Of Lollapalooza And Outside Lands

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tyler, The Creator on Thursday announced that he’s dropped out of his upcoming headlining gigs at the Outside Lands and Lollapalooza festivals.

Tyler broke the news to fans on social media: i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love.

i hate saying this but

i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Tyler did not provide a reason for his departure, but following his exit, Outside Lands announced that Sabrina Carpenter has been added as a headliner on August 10th.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza organizers announced that Megan Thee Stallion has stepped in as a headliner for the festival on August 1st.