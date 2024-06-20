Warner Takes A Stake In Croatia’s Dancing Bear Music

ZAGREB, Croatia (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the acquisition of a minority stake in the Croatian record label, Dancing Bear Music.

Under the terms of the partnership, artists signed with Dancing Bear’s recorded music division will be able to access Warners’ independent label distribution and artist services division, ADA, and potentially sign with Warner Music’s global roster.

The partnership expands the existing long-term working relationship between the two companies, including Dancing Bear serving as Warner Music’s licensee in Croatia since 1996. Additionally, sister company Dancing Bear Publishing serves as a local rep for Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music.

Founded in 1990, Dancing Bear is one of the oldest record companies in Croatia and the label has released music from recognized regional artists such as Dalmatino, Dino Dvornik, Daleka Obala, Darko Rundek, Hladno Pivo, Kojoti, Kawasaki 3P, Zdenka Kovačiček, Goribor, Vlado Kalember & Srebrna Krila, Alen Vitasović, Ibrica Jusić, Majke, Gustafi, The Bambi Molesters, and Baba Yaga.

Additionally, the label has platformed the next generation of Croatian artists, including up-and-coming stars such as Bruno Pietri and Pete Spruce.

This investment by Warner Music is a vote of confidence in the future of music from the West Balkans. We look forward to working together to take music from our existing roster to the wider world, and to uncover the next generation of local talent,” said Silvije Varga, Co-Founder and Managing director of Dancing Bear.

“I’m so pleased we’re expanding our agreement with Dancing Bear, which has an incredible reputation in the region as a key industry player. We’re already working on joint releases in the EDM space and plan to expand our collaboration in the months ahead,” added Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska, General Manager of Warner Music South East Europe.