Billie Eilish Partners With Music Education Platform Yousician

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Yousician, the leading platform for music instruction, unveils an exciting collaboration with Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish. Celebrating the release of her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, written by Eilish alongside her brother, collaborator, and producer, Finneas, Yousician is featuring all ten tracks from the album, allowing users to dive into the music and learn to play Eilish’s songs on guitar, bass, ukulele, piano, and vocals.

This partnership expands Yousician’s extensive catalog of Eilish’s music, which now includes over 30 of her songs. Hits like “Bad Guy,” “Ocean Eyes,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “Therefore I Am” are part of The Billie Eilish Collection, available exclusively on Yousician. Guitar magazine hails Yousician as “modern technology’s gift to musicians,” making it a perfect fit for fans eager to emulate Eilish’s unique sound.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Eilish advises fans to “make [the songs] yours.” Starting with the piano and ukulele, Eilish is continually expanding her skills, now learning guitar, bass, and even the drums. She encourages everyone to play music for the sheer joy it brings: “Making music with people, even if it’s just jamming and having fun, is so special, magical and bonding.” Acknowledging the challenges of learning an instrument, she adds, “Just keep trying. Just a little bit every day really will go a long way. The most important thing, have fun with it.”

Yousician makes this learning journey accessible and enjoyable, offering step-by-step tutorials, lyrics, chords, and real-time feedback to help users master Eilish’s tracks. With no need for cables or external mics, all that’s required is an instrument (or voice) and the app, available on Android, iOS, and PC devices.

Hadley Spanier, Yousician’s Global Head of Artist Partnerships & Industry Relations, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Billie Eilish is an adventurer, exploring new musical ground with each release and reaching a broad and devoted audience with her work. We’re thrilled to partner with Billie on our platform, especially because we are also adventurers—finding new and exciting ways for everyone to enjoy making music and connecting our users with artists who want to share that joy.”

This collaboration with Eilish is Yousician’s first major artist partnership since their 2022 Metallica project. Previous partnerships have included artists and brands like Jason Mraz, Juanes, Disney and Pixar’s SOUL, and Duolingo.

Eilish’s critically acclaimed third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, released globally on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records, marks the biggest debut of her career. This fall, the dream pop princess will kick off the North American leg of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT TOUR, with plans to extend to Europe and Australia in 2025.

For those eager to learn Billie Eilish’s latest hits and deepen their musical skills, the Yousician platform provides a unique, interactive way to connect with her music. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or just starting, this partnership promises a fun and enriching experience.