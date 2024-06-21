Bravado Announces New Promotions And Hires For Its Leadership Team

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, announced a round of new hires and promotions across all departments.

According to UMG, the management changes are intended to provide additional support for the company’s clients.

New executives hired at Bravado include Colin McIntosh, who was named as Chief Financial Officer, along with promotions that include Ashley Fogerty, who now oversees Business Affairs; Bill Ashton, who has been tapped for the role of SVP of Commerce; Brian Schechter, who now oversees Brand Management; Keith Taperell, who will lead licensing; and Stacie Swanson, who was promoted to the newly created role of VP, Artist Strategy.

The following executives report to Bill Ashton: Briana Farrell, who has been named Vice President of U.S. Retail, and Keith Taperell, who was named Vice President of Licensing.

Additionally, Rachel Redfearn will continue to lead A&R, brand management, and label liaison teams in the UK as Senior Vice President of UK A&R, Brand Management & Label Liaison.

“Over the past couple of years, we have worked to create an organization that better serves the needs of our global roster. Helping artists connect with fans around the world will always be our driving force, and I’m excited to announce this new leadership, who will ensure that artists’ visions are brought to life,” stated Bravado President Matt Young.