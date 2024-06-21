Hard Rock Casino Rockford Reveals Grand Opening Date

ROCKFORD, ILL (CelebrityAccess)—The highly anticipated opening of Rockford’s long-desired casino is almost here. Hard Rock International has revealed the grand opening date for Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s permanent facility: Thursday (August 29), with a star-studded Guitar Smash in Hard Rock tradition. The doors will open to the public at approximately 3:00 p.m.

“I’d like to thank the Rockford community and the State of Illinois for welcoming Hard Rock and our unique brand of world-class entertainment to the greater region,” said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. “The economic impact of this casino will provide hundreds of new jobs and boost the entertainment options for anyone living near or visiting Rockford. We are thrilled to welcome this new property to our global portfolio of over 300 Hard Rock venues.”

The new casino, located immediately off the I-90 State Street exit at 7801 E. State Street in Rockford, boasts more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality space. It features a diverse array of attractions, including nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games, a poker room, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, six unique restaurants, and a Rock Shop offering authentic Hard Rock merchandise and more.

“We are extremely proud of our team members who helped make our initial Opening Act location a success, and we welcome all those new to the team who have worked so hard preparing for this long-awaited day,” says Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford. “It’s been 30 years in the making for Rockford, and the wait is over. We are excited to welcome guests to our house to showcase and expand the legendary Hard Rock brand.”

One of the highlights of the new casino is the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, which spans 23,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 2,000 guests for concerts and performances.