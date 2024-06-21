Miley Cyrus Ditches WME for CAA: ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ Switching Agencies

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has welcomed back singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus, signing her for representation in all areas. This marks a notable return for Cyrus to CAA, where she had been represented before her four-year tenure with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Cyrus joined CAA in 2008 after transitioning from United Talent Agency (UTA) to prioritize her music career over acting. Her return to CAA in 2024 follows a highly successful period at WME, during which she signed with Columbia Records and Crush Management in 2021. She continues to be managed by Crush Management and is represented by her attorney, Bill Sobel of Laird and Sobel.

Cyrus’ decision to rejoin CAA comes on the heels of the tremendous success of her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, released in March 2023. The album propelled her to new heights, driven mainly by the chart-topping single “Flowers.” The song dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks and set a new record on Spotify for the most streams in a single week.

The impact of Endless Summer Vacation was further underscored when Cyrus won her first two Grammy Awards in February for “Flowers,” taking home Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Reflecting on her Grammy wins, Cyrus expressed her sentiments on finally being recognized: “No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys. I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f—k was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, where the f—k was I? This is not about arrogance; I am proud of myself.”

In addition to her solo successes, Cyrus recently made a notable guest appearance on Beyoncé’s latest project, Cowboy Carter, performing the duet “II Most Wanted.” The collaboration highlighted the two artists’ strong cultural ties and mutual respect. Cyrus shared her excitement about working with Beyoncé, stating, “You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.” The track was one Cyrus had written two years prior and had offered to Beyoncé when the opportunity for collaboration arose.

Cyrus’s career has been a blend of music and acting, evolving from her early days as a Disney star on Hannah Montana to becoming a global music icon. Her diverse talents and willingness to reinvent herself have kept her at the forefront of the entertainment industry for two decades.

Cyrus’s return to CAA is a significant move that aligns with her ongoing artistic evolution and the expansive reach of her work across various media. CAA’s comprehensive representation will support her as she continues to make significant strides in her career.

For CAA, signing Cyrus represents a strategic bolstering of their roster with a powerhouse artist known for her versatility and broad appeal. Miley’s journey and successes reflect her dynamic influence in the music and entertainment industries, and her renewed partnership with CAA is poised to support her in her future endeavors.