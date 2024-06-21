Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media Forges A Distribution Deal With ADA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s independent label and artist services division announced it has signed a global distribution deal with 11:11 Media, the media and lifestyle company founded by fashion icon Paris Hilton.

Hilton recently revealed that she plans to return to music with the release of her second studio album, Infinite Icon. Produced by Sia, the album is slated for release on September 6, though the curious can get a taste with the lead single “I’m Free” featuring Rina Sawayama which is already on streaming platforms.

The album is a follow-up to Hilton’s 2006 debut, the self-titled Paris Hilton, which included hit single, “Stars Are Blind.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with my Warner Music family again,” said Paris Hilton, Founder & CEO of 11:11 Media. “ADA gives me the ability to share my music with the world while maintaining ownership of it – which is so important to me, as an artist and entrepreneur. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this album! I’m so proud of this work and so grateful to my good friend and executive producer, Sia, Jesse Shatkin, Alex Frankel, the whole ADA team, and every single person who contributed to creating and distributing this album.”

“Paris is a global icon whose influence on culture is undeniable. Tapping into our expertise and global resources, we’re excited to support Paris’ creative vision and make her return to music unforgettable for the fans,” added Cat Kreidich, President, ADA.