SoundExchange CEO And Country Music’s Randy Travis To Testify On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – On Wednesday (June 26), country music legend Randy Travis and SoundExchange CEO Michael Huppe will appear before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. They’ll testify in a hearing titled “Radio, Music, and Copyrights: 100 Years of Inequity for Recording Artists.” This session will tackle the American Music Fairness Act (HR 791), a bipartisan bill to close a century-old loophole allowing AM/FM radio stations to play songs without compensating the artists.
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Sep
27
2024
|
Ohana Festival
|
Sep
27
2024
|
9:30 Club / 930 Club
|
Sep
28
2024
|
Hampton Coliseum
|
Sep
28
2024
|
Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino - Wolf Den
|
Sep
28
2024
|
Merriweather Post Pavilion
VITALSIGNS
4883TOTAL THIS YEAR
157TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
All Artists Agency
DJ Katch - Torsten Rettert
ESKEI83 - Torsten Rettert
Fritz Kalkbrenner - Torsten Rettert
Marten Hørger - Torsten Rettert
Moonbootica - Torsten Rettert
-
Anniversary Group
Apifera - Jonathan Mattson (North America)
Julia Zivic - Chris West (North America)
Samantha Crain - Chris West (North America)
Sunbeam Sound Machine - Jonathan Mattson (North America)
-
Atonal Music Agency
Dregg - Leo Benton (UK & Europe)
-
Clockwork Artists
SEMPA - Joe Fearnley
-
Anniegee Management
Juliana Velasquez - Annie Gonzalez
-
ATC Management
Gareth Donkin - Scott Barkham
Hiatus Kaiyote - Scott Barkham
Karriem Riggins. - Scott Barkham
Nai Palm - Scott Barkham
Rich Medina - Scott Barkham
-
Deep Feel Talent Co.
Andy Arthur Smith - Andrew Leib
Dana Nielsen. - Andrew Leib
Maris Jones - Andrew Leib
Nu Deco Ensemble - Andrew Leib
Victoria Canal - Andrew Leib
-
Get A Worm Entertainment
Eddie and The Getawa - Greg Eisenberg
Jay Webb - Greg Eisenberg
-
Eclipse Music Group LLC
Jim McCormick (Extension)
-
Hazheart Musich
Kora Puckett (with Prescription Songs)
-
HoriGlobal Entertainment
-
Prescription Songs
Kora Puckett (with Hazheart Music)
-
3Dot Records
-
A Child's Mind
-
Believe
Craig David (Artist Services)
-
Cupcakes & Muffins
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
