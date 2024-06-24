Activists Vandalize Private Jets At UK Airport, Set Sights On Taylor Swift’s Private Jet

UNITED KINGDOM (CelebrityAccess)—In a bold statement against the fossil fuel industry, two climate change activists associated with Just Stop Oil took their protest to the Stansted Airport in the UK, spray-painting several private jets. Their intended target: Taylor Swift’s plane. The incident occurred early Thursday morning (June 20), and the activists were quickly apprehended by Essex police.

The Protest

Jennifer Kowalski and Cole MacDonald, members of Just Stop Oil, managed to cut through the airport’s security fence and enter the property. Once inside, they used fire extinguishers loaded with orange paint to deface multiple aircraft. The duo’s actions were part of a broader effort to press the UK government to halt the extraction and use of oil, gas, and coal by 2030.

Just Stop Oil highlighted the event on social media, tweeting about the actions of Kowalski and MacDonald. The activists aimed to draw attention to what they see as the unsustainable lifestyles of the wealthy, contrasting it with the environmental degradation affecting millions.

MacDonald emphasized the stark divide between the affluent few and the general populace, saying: “We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions. Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating, never-ending ‘cruel summer.’ Billionaires are not untouchable; climate breakdown will affect every single one of us.”

Kowalski added, “Over the years, I’ve realized that even working in sustainability provides me with essentially no ability to make the necessary changes to prevent the complete collapse of our natural systems. I have to take desperate measures to make my voice heard. In 2024, we all have to be considering what we can do each day to change the course our society is on. We need an emergency treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030.”

The Aftermath

Digital Music News reports that police close to the situation reported that Swift’s Falcon 7x jet had not yet arrived at Stansted at the time of the incident. However, flight data suggested that her plane landed the previous night around 11 PM, sparing it from the activists’ paint assault. Despite this, the protest highlights Swift’s ongoing criticism over her use of private jets.

The arguably biggest superstar in the world has been scrutinized in recent years for her private jet usage, which many views as excessive. University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney compiled flight log data and labeled Swift the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” in 2022, a claim that led Swift’s legal team to issue a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney.

Following the release of the data, Rolling Stone contacted Swift for comment. Her representative said the following:

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Context and Future Steps

This protest at Stansted is part of a larger wave of climate activism targeting high-profile figures and their carbon footprints. Just Stop Oil and similar groups increasingly use dramatic actions to push for urgent policy changes in the fight against climate change.

Meanwhile, Swift continues her record-breaking Eras Tour, which will move across Europe until the end of the year before returning to the US for its final leg, which ends in December. As the tour continues, Swift remains in the spotlight not just for her music but also for the environmental impact of her travel.

This incident underscores the growing tensions between environmental activists and the lifestyles of the wealthy and famous, calling for a broader societal reflection on climate responsibility.