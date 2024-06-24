Agent Cheryl Paglierani Joins CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the hire of the veteran music agent Cheryl Paglierani from rival United Talent Agency.

Paglierani, who spent the last five years at UTA, including most recently as a partner, developed and signed a high-profile list of artists that includes Post Malone, 21 Savage, and Dominic Fike, among others.

Paglierani’s resume also includes past roles at The Agency Group before its acquisition by UTA in August 2015 along with previous tenures at CAA, and William Morris Endeavor. She is a graduate of the University of New Haven with a degree in music business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl to CAA,” said Darryl Eaton & Rick Roskin, Co-Heads of Global Touring. “Cheryl has a deep understanding of artists and how they envision their careers, and she brings the expertise and tenacity to help make them a reality. Her acumen, experience, and character will make her an outstanding member of our team.”

“It’s an incredible feeling to return to CAA,” said Paglierani. “I’m excited to work with this extremely talented and driven team. I’ve been lucky to call so many of them friends for years and can’t wait to hit the ground running together.”

“Cheryl is highly respected in the music industry for her ability to identify and elevate emerging talent and foster the careers of superstars,” added CAA’s Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lourd. “Today’s announcement underscores the strength and momentum of CAA’s touring business and also speaks to the agency’s ongoing commitment to helping develop the careers of next-generation artists.”