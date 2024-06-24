dada Announced 30th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Progressive rock trio dada announced plans to belatedly mark the 30th anniversary of their 1992 debut album, Puzzle, with a headlining North American tour.

The Return to Dizz Knee Land tour will feature the band’s original lineup of Michael Gurley (vocals, guitar), Joie Calio (vocals, bass) and Phil Leavitt (drums) and explore the band’s repertoire of hits, including “Dizz Knee Land” which reached number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, number 5 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart and number 27 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

“Reflecting on the missed opportunity to celebrate our 30th anniversary amidst the pandemic,” Phil Leavitt reminisces, “we were resolute in our commitment to compensate our fans. Reuniting the original lineup on stage, despite the challenges we’ve faced, is an incredibly poignant moment for us all. Moreover, we’re excited to delve into our repertoire more extensively than ever before.”

The tour includes shows at multiple City Winery locations, along with the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Park West in Chicago, and Denver’s Bluebird Theater, among others.

Return to Dizz Knee Land Tour

June 11 The Hobart Art Theater – Hobart, IN

June 13 High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

June 14 Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

June 15 Park West – Chicago, IL

June 18 Tupelo Music Hall – Derry, NH

June 20 City Winery – Boston, MA

June 21 World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA

June 22 The Hamilton Live – Washington, DC

June 24 City Winery Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

June 25 The Asylum – Cleveland, OH

June 26 Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

June 28 Southgate House Revival – Newport, KY

June 30 Club Dada – Dallas, TX

June 01 Parish – Austin, TX

June 19 The Siren – Morro Bay, CA

June 20 Sweetwater Music Hall – Mill Valley, CA

June 25 City Winery – St. Louis, MO

June 26 Chief’s on Broadway – Nashville, TN

June 27 Eddie’s Attic – Decatur, GA

July 01 Parish – Austin, TX

July 19 The Siren – Morro Bay, CA

July 20 Sweetwater Music Hall – Mill Valley, CA

July 25 City Winery – St. Louis, MO

July 26 Chief’s on Broadway – Nashville, TN

July 27 Eddie’s Attic – Decatur, GA

August 01 The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

August 02 Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

August 03 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

August 08 Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

August 22 City Winery – New York, NY

August 23 Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD

August 24 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA