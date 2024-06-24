Kelly Bolton Named VP Of A&R At Warner Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced the hire of Kelly Bolton, who joins the label as Vice President of Artists & Repertoire.

Based in Nashville, Bolton will work with Warner Records’ Co-Chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck on signing and developing country artists for the label, reporting to EVP/Head of A&R, Karen Kwak.

Bolton joins Warner Records after a five-year stint at Ashley Gorley’s Tape Room Music, where she progressed from VP of Creative to SVP, A&R and built out a roster of 15 songwriters, overseeing creative and artist strategy for the company and helped the label to generate 25 Number 1 country hits.

She also held A&R roles at Big Deal Music, and Black River Entertainment, where she launched her career in music publishing.

“I’ve known Kelly for years, and her ear for talent is impeccable. She’s widely admired not only in the Nashville artist and songwriter community, but throughout the industry. Her addition to the team enables us to have boots on the ground in Music City with the advantage to actively engage, sign, and develop new artists hands-on. The potential to make a major impact is limitless,” said Warner Records CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“I’m excited for this new role, and I’m honored to have the ability and latitude to take these artists to a mainstream label. It’s a unique position. Living and working in Nashville and helping artists reach a global platform is the best of both worlds. I’d like to thank Aaron, Tom, Karen, and the entire team for this incredible opportunity,” Bolton added.