Ms. Lauryn Hill And The Fugees Extend The Miseducation Anniversary Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — R&B, hip hop, and fashion/style icon Ms. Lauryn Hill is once again teaming up with The Fugees for an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour.

The new dates for the tour, which celebrates the anniversary of Hill’s seminal 1998 album The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, kick off on August 9th at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa and wraps on September 21st at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees then head to the UK and Europe for a series of shows in October that includes scheduled performances in Manchester, London, Paris and Amsterdam.

$2 from each ticket sold will go to the MLH Fund to benefit a list of local and worldwide organizations benefiting initiatives concerning Mental Health, Women’s Wellness, Community Small Business Development, Education and more throughout the diaspora.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Fri Aug 09 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Aug 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Aug 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Sep 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri Sep 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Sep 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Oct 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome