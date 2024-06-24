Rapper Julio Foolio Slain In Shooting In Florida

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Julio Foolio was reportedly shot and killed in Tampa on Sunday, according to NBC News.

Police were called to a hotel in Tampa shortly before dawn where they discovered two vehicles in the hotel’s parking lot that had been damaged by gunfire.

One person who has been identified as Charles Jones, the legal name of Julio Foolio, was pronounced dead at the scene, Three additional victims were undergoing treatment at an area hospital and are in stable condition, NBC reported.

While investigators did not provide any information about a potential motive for the shooting, Jones has a history of alleged involvement with organized crime and in 2022 accepted a plea deal for felony evidence tampering in Georgia.

He also spoke candidly in interviews about surviving multiple attempts on his life, including an incident in 2022 when he was shot in the foot during an alleged ambush.

According to his Instagram account, Jones was celebrating his 25th birthday at an Airbnb rental but claimed that the party had been shut down by police before the shooting occurred.

In a statement provided to NBC News, an attorney for Jones said that after he was kicked out of the Airbnb, Jones and his entourage relocated to a Holiday Inn where the alleged ambush occurred.

Julio Foolio released his most recent album, “Resurrection,” in April.