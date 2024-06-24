Tom Jones To Return To The Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In September

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary singer Tom Jones announced he’s bringing his residency back to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a new round of dates in September 2024.

Jones’ “Ages & Stages” Tour will see the beloved Welsh music icon performing a pair of shows on Saturday, September 28, 2024, and Sunday, September 29, 2024.

With a career spanning over six decades and over 100 million record sales, Jones is known for hits such as “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “Delilah,” “What’s New Pussycat,” and many more. Over the course of his career, the celebrated recording artist has been lauded with BRIT Awards for “Best Male Solo Artist” and “Outstanding Contribution to Music,” a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the U.S. Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ “Man of the Year” and the prestigious U.K. Music Industry Trust Award and was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.

Tickets for Jones Encore Theater shows go on sale on June 28th.