Anderson .Paak Announces North American ‘Malibu’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, rapper, and producer Anderson .Paak announced plans for a 2024 tour celebrating his critically acclaimed 2016 album Malibu.

The 14-date, Live Nation-produced tour will see Anderson .Paak perform Malibu in its entirety at amphitheaters across the U.S. in markets that include Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, among others.

The tour will officially get underway on September 18th at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Oregon and conclude at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater on October 13th.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28

ANDERSON .PAAK 2024 TOUR DATES

Wed Sep 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *^

Thu Sep 26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

Fri Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Wed Oct 02 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Oct 05 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Oct 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre