Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock, Dead At 49

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Seth Brooks Binzer, better known as Shift Shellshock, frontman of the rap metal band Crazy Town, has died according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 49.

According to a brief report by the Medical Examiner, Binzer was found dead at a residence in Los Angeles.

Additional details about his death, including potential causes, were not disclosed but Binzer was candid about his struggles with addiction and he appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.

Binzer was a founding member of the band Crazy Town, rising to prominence in 2000 after their hit “Butterfly” topped the Billboard 100.

The band toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and signed to tour with Ozzfest but were forced to drop out of the touring festival after Binzer was arrested after throwing a chair through a window while intoxicated.

The band went on hiatus in 2002 after their sophomore album, Darkhorse, failed to generate much enthusiasm from the band’s fans.

Binzer went on to collaborate with artists such as Paul Oakenfold and tried his hand as a solo artist, releasing his one and only solo album, Happy Love Sick, which proved to be a modest chart success.