Jason Markey Launches Bold Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music industry veteran Jason Markey announced the launch of Bold Management, a new management company focused on composer representation and marketing.

According to Markey, Bold will offer a range of services, including representation, publishing, soundtrack releases, strategic marketing, publicity, and live touring.

“Bold Management is committed to highlighting and celebrating the immense talent of our composers,” says Markey. “Our mission is to ensure that composers are not only recognized but also provided with the platforms and opportunities they deserve through innovative marketing and strategic branding,” Markey said of the new venture.

“With clients like David Murillo R. (Leguizamo Does America), Chris Forsgren (Fast & Furious franchise), and Philip White (Smurfs: The Lost Village, Lost in Space), we are excited to lead a new era where composers achieve the acclaim and audience they merit. Fortune truly favors the bold,” he added.

In addition, Markey also announced the launch of Coda Recordings and Publishing, a related venture that will oversee music publishing and recording for Bold Management’s clients.

Markey is best known as the co-founder of Sonar Media but previously served as a music consultant for video gaming titan Riot Games, as well as President, Head of Film & Television Music and Publishing at STX Entertainment. He also held numerous senior A&R roles, including at Immortal Records, Arista Records, and MCA Records, among others.