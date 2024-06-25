Post Malone Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon and tattoo enthusiast Post Malone announced that he will be hitting the road this year for a tour this fall, hitting stadiums, amphitheaters, and festivals across the U.S.

Malone’s F-1 Trillion tour kicks off at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on September 8th, with performances scheduled through September and October before wrapping at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on October 19th.

Along the way, Malone will perform at notable venues such as Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, and New York’s Central Park as part of the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28.

This tour follows his 2022 tour, ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ and will support his debut country album F-1 Trillion, which is due on streaming platforms and in stores on August 16th.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said of the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, June 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week before a general onsale beginning Monday, July 1.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park