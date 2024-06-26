All Star Toby Keith Tribute Concert Announced

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The life of the late music icon Toby Keith will be celebrated by some of country music’s biggest stars during a special tribute concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The live concert event, “Toby Keith: American Icon” will take place on August 28th with a lineup of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty, and more, coming together to celebrate Keith’s legacy.

Tickets for “Toby Keith: American Icon” go on sale this Friday, June 28 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. CT.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and will go towards Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals and the top rated in the Southeast.

The show, which is being promoted by Live Nation, will air live on NBC on Wednesday, August 28, from 8-10pm ET/PT.

“Toby Keith: American Icon,” the live concert event and NBC special, are being produced by UMG Nashville’s Sing Me Back Home Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with Alex Coletti Productions. Cindy Mabe, Dawn Gates, and Harper Grae are executive producers for Sing Me Back Home Productions in partnership with Mercury Studios executive producers Alice Webb and Barak Moffitt; Adam Reed and Jordana Hochman are executive producers for Thinkfactory; Alex Coletti is executive producer for Alex Coletti Productions; TK Kimbrell and R.A.Clark also serve as executive producers. Mercury Studios represents “Toby Keith: American Icon” for international sales and distribution.

The show and special have been packaged by UTA – Keith’s long-time agency partner.