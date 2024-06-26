Applications Are Open For Showcases And Community Panel Suggestions For SXSW 2025

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — While registration for next year’s SXSW doesn’t officially begin until August, the annual music conference and festival announced that applications are now being accepted for the SXSW 2025 participation categories including PanelPicker session proposals, Music Festival Showcasing Artists, and two tech-centered competitions, SXSW Pitch and Innovation Awards.

SXSW’s PanelPicker is the conference’s official pipeline for user generated session proposals, with the community invited to submit ideas for sessions and showcases 2025.

PanelPicker entries will be accepted through a two-step process with panel ideas submitted between June 25 – July 21, 2024 and then voted for by members of the community from August 6 – 18, 2024.

Showcase suggestions (with a fee of $35) will be accepted from June 25–August 31, with a late-entry window open from September 1st through midnight PST on October 31st.

Music Showcase applications are open to:

All music genres

Artists from around the world

Signed and unsigned artists

Important details for showcase submissions

One official SXSW showcase performance is guaranteed per invited act

Showcase slots run an average of 40 minutes (some exceptions may apply)

Showcases will take place between March 10-15, 2025

SXSW does not cover artist travel or accommodation expenses

Some showcases may not provide backline

Music festival showcase applications can be submitted here: https://cart.sxsw.com/products/bandapp and the Panel Picker is available at: https://panelpicker.sxsw.com