(Hypebot) — Bandcamp Pro subscribers can now create and name links for private streaming of albums and tracks. Sharing private albums and tracks can be used to:

Reach out for PR coverage for an upcoming release

Share a track or album early with superfans

Get feedback from a limited group

Learn more about private streaming here.

Bandcamp PRO offers artists a custom Bandcamp domain, additional stats, private streaming, batch uploads, ad-free video, and more for $10 per month.

Bruce Houghton