James Dolan Renews With MSGE

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced that it has renewed its employment agreement with the company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Dolan.

The announcement, which came as part of a financial filing goes into effect on July 1st and will see Mr. Dolan paid at least $1,500,000 along with an annual target bonus opportunity equal to not less than 200% of his annual base salary.

Additionally, under the terms of the contract, Mr. Dolan will be eligible to participate in any future long-term incentive programs that are launched by the company.

The other existing terms of his contract with MSGE, including benefit plan participation, general role and responsibilities, as well as a one-year non-compete will remain largely consistent with his previous deal.

Dolan, one of the sons of Cablevision founder Charles Dolan, previously served as CEO of the cable television and internet company. He was named Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. in December 2022 and director and the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment Co. in November 2019.