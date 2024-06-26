The Eagles Add More Dates To Their Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — In response to fan demand, the Eagles announced additional dates for their upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which will now include a total of 16 shows over eight weekends.
The residency, which will feature The Eagles exploring their catalog along with an immersive audio-visual experience provided by Sphere’s production capabilities, will now place from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 14.
Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Full packages, including hotels and experiences are available from partner Vibee.
Additionally, limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available Tuesday, July 9, at 10 AM PT
EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14