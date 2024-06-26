The Eagles Add More Dates To Their Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — In response to fan demand, the Eagles announced additional dates for their upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which will now include a total of 16 shows over eight weekends.

The residency, which will feature The Eagles exploring their catalog along with an immersive audio-visual experience provided by Sphere’s production capabilities, will now place from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Full packages, including hotels and experiences are available from partner Vibee.

Additionally, limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available Tuesday, July 9, at 10 AM PT

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14