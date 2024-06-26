The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Reaches A Tentative Deal With The Studios

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), an organization representing major studios, jointly announced that they have reached a tentative agreement on all issues for the Hollywood Basic Agreement and Videotape Agreement negotiations.

Some of the proposed changes to the basic agreement include scale rate increases of 7%, 4%, and 3.5% over the three-year term. Hourly workers will receive triple time (3x hourly) when any workday exceeds 15 elapsed hours, all On Call classifications will now receive double time on the 7th day of the workweek, and additional increases in pay will take effect on non-dramatic productions under the Videotape Supplemental Agreement.

Other measures include new protections around Artificial Intelligence, including provisions that will prevent employees from being required to provide AI prompts that would result in the displacement of any covered employee.

For the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans, the tentative agreement includes additional payments from employers that would address the $670M funding gap, including new streaming residuals.

The tentative agreement now requires ratification from the union’s membership, who will have an opportunity to review a detailed summary of the agreement over the next few days along with a Memorandum of Agreement within the next two weeks.