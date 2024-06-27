Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt Strikes A Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music, announced a new partnership with the noted guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and frontman of the American rock band Extreme, Nuno Bettencourt.

The deal will see Primary Wave acquire musician’s music publishing and recordings, as well as administration rights, including material from the band Extreme (except for their 2023 album) along with Bettencourt’s solo recordings.

Terms of the partnership provide Bettencourt with access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, the company said.

Bettencourt, who has worked with an impressive collection of artists, ranging from Rihanna to Steven Tyler, has a repertoire of music that includes top ten hits such as “Hole Hearted,” “Get The Funk Out,” “Decadence Dance,” Rest In Peace,” and Nuno’s and Extreme’s most well-known hit, “More Than Words.”

“After getting to know with the team at Primary Wave and seeing their passion, work ethic and creative ideas in action, I am happy now to have a bigger partnership with them. I look forward to continue building my song catalog into new realms of activity,” Bettencourt said of his partnership with Primary Wave.

“I am beyond thrilled to have Nuno join the Primary Wave family. He is one of the greatest guitar players and songwriters in the history of rock music and one of my personal favorite musicians of all time. We can’t wait to dive into this catalog and remind fans, new and old, of its greatness,” added Adam Lowenberg, Primary Wave’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.