Lou Al-Chamaa Appointed EVP Of A&R At Spirit Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Spirit Music Group (Spirit) has announced the appointment of Lou Al-Chamaa as Executive Vice President (EVP) of A&R. He will bring his extensive industry experience to the company’s Los Angeles office and report directly to Frank Rogers, Spirit’s Chief Creative Officer (CCO). Al-Chamaa will play a pivotal role in signing and developing new talent, including artists, songwriters, and producers.

Rogers was enthusiastic about the new addition, stating, “We are excited to welcome Lou Al-Chamaa to Spirit Music Group. Lou’s drive, passion, and experience building successful writer rosters make him the perfect fit for Spirit. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint in Los Angeles and beyond with Lou’s guidance.”

Al-Chamaa’s impressive career includes his most recent position as Senior Vice President (SVP) and head of A&R and publishing at AVEX USA. He was instrumental in restructuring the company’s A&R and creative divisions during his tenure there. He facilitated significant signings such as afrobeat star Victony and hit songwriters/producers Jasper Harris (known for Tate McRae’s “Greedy”) and GENT! (producer of Doja Cat’s chart-topping hit “Agora Hills”). Al-Chamaa also established a notable partnership with Ryan Tedder’s Runner Music Publishing.

Reflecting on his new role, Al-Chamaa said, “I am truly honored to join Spirit Music Group at such an exciting time in the industry. The opportunity to collaborate with such a forward-thinking team and contribute to the evolution of music creation is incredibly inspiring.”

Before his successful stint at AVEX USA, Al-Chamaa spent six years at Sony Music Publishing as Vice President of A&R. He signed and collaborated with notable artists and songwriters, including Mike Posner, Lucky Daye, Daniel Caesar, Khalid, Louis Bell, Tori Kelly, and Lindgren (known for his work with BTS). He was also the A&R force behind Noah Cyrus during her July / End Of Everything EP, which accumulated over 1.2 billion streams under the RECORDS/Columbia labels.

Expressing his commitment to fostering creativity, Al-Chamaa added, “I am deeply committed to fostering an environment where artists, songwriters, and producers can thrive creatively. I look forward to harnessing the collective creativity and passion within Spirit Music Group to nurture and elevate the next generation of music talent.”

Spirit Music Group, established in 1995, boasts a vast catalog of over 100,000 songs across genres and nine decades. Their repertoire includes hits from artists such as The Who, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and Taylor Swift, among many others. With over 800 charted hits and more than 200 number-one songs, the company remains a formidable force in the music industry.

In January, Spirit Music Group strengthened its capabilities by entering an administrative services agreement with Downtown Music Publishing. This partnership pairs Spirit’s expertise in A&R, marketing, branding, digital, and synchronization with Downtown’s robust administration, technology, and registration services, providing an unparalleled infrastructure for their songwriters and partners.