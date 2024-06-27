MIT Forms An Advisory Committee Of More Than 50 Music Industry Experts To Consult On Live Entertainment & Climate Change

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative (MIT ESI), with backing from across the music industry, announced the launch of an advisory committee as it prepares for the next phase of its Assessment Report of Live Music and Climate Change in the US and the UK.

With support from stakeholders such as Coldplay, Warner Music Group (WMG), Live Nation, and Hope Solutions, the advisory committee will be made up of more than 50 members with expertise from across the live events industry and academia.

Members of the committee were selected based on their individual expertise, including venue management, tour management and production, artist relations, and sustainability.

“As I’ve been saying for many years, we urgently need data-driven action on climate and nature breakdown in every area,” said Ellie Goulding, Artist & Advisory Committee member. “This is the first time a study like this has taken place at this scale, including all the different parts of the industry ecosystem, from artists and promoters to management and labels and I’m really pleased to support that level of collaboration.”

“With the participation of the advisory committee and contributions of data from various sources, we are well on our way to producing a significant contribution to knowledge that can support meaningful actions to address climate change,” said Prof. John E. Fernandez, Director, MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

The report was initially expected to be completed by July 2024 but is now anticipated to be released in the fall of this year. The report will seek to develop a comprehensive assessment of the relationship between live music and climate change, identify key areas where the industry and fans can make a positive change, and provide a detailed analysis of the latest developments in technology and practices.

Advisory committee members include:

• Adam Hatton, Founder and Managing Director of Global Motion Ltd.

• Adam Met, PhD. Executive Director, Planet Reimagined, Member of AJR

• Alex Pollock, Artist Manager & Touring Consultant, Baron Global

• Ali Viles, RF Engineer, Coldplay

• Andrew Thornton, Production Manager, Harry Styles / Shawn Mendes

• Arlene Moon, Co-Manager, Coldplay

• Baz Halpin, Production Director, Silent House

• Brian Levine, President, Projects TAIT

• Caius Pawson, Founder of YOUNG and Murmur

• Chris Kansy, Production Manager / Concert Touring Industry

• Ciaran Flaherty, Tour Director Global Touring, Live Nation

• Clyde Lawrence, Bandleader/Producer/Songwriter for Lawrence, Co-Founder of SB Sound Solutions Inc.

• Danielle Magalhaes, Global Climate Action Team Lead, UNFCCC

• Danny Rukasin, Manager, Billie Eilish

• Dick Massey, Production Coordinator, Billie Eilish | Tour Manager, Finneas

• Dr. Craig Jones, Director, Circular Ecology

• Ellie Goulding, Artist

• Frederic Opsomer, Vice President PRG Global Scenic, MD PRG Projects | Member of the “Major Tom” sustainability initiative

• Glenda Yoder, Associate Director, FARM AID

• Harlan Frey, EVP of Touring and Artist Development, Atlantic Records

• Jaime Nack, President, Three Squares Inc.

• Jared Braverman, SVP Touring, Live Nation

• Jason Bailer Losh, Director of Environmental, GCL/ Rock-it Cargo

• Jean-Oliver Dalphond, Partner & CCO, PixMob, formerly ICLEI

• Jessica Koravos, Co-chair, President OVG

• Joel Eriksson, Tour Manager, Fred Again..

• Jonathan Kessler, Manager, Depeche Mode (Baron Management)

• Jordan Cohen,Tour Manager, Producer, Musician in Lawrence | Co-Owner of SB Sound Solutions

• Jordan Wolosky, COO & General Manager, AG Artists, LLC

• Jules Davis, Operations and A&R Manager, AG Artists, LLC

• Josh Javor, Partner & Co-Head of London Music Department, WME

• Kristen Fulmer, Head of Sustainability, OVG, Director, GOAL

• Kyle Devine, Professor and Head of Research Training, Department of Musicology. University of Oslo

• Lesley Olenik, SVP, Global Touring Live Nation

• Lindsay Arell, Chief Sustainability Officer, ASM Global

• Lucy August-Perna, Head of Sustainability, Live Nation

• Luke Howell, Founder & Director, Hope Solutions

• Madeleine Smith, Director ESG, Warner Music Group

• Mandi Frost, Co-Manager, Coldplay

• Mark Wong, Associate Professor/Senior Lecturer and Deputy Head of Urban Studies, University of Glasgow

• Matt Brennan, Professor of Popular Music, University of Glasgow

• Matthias Christner, Head of Innovation, D&B Audiotechnik

• Meghan Tierney, Senior Manager, Live Events, Sustainability, AEG

• Michael Rapino, President & CEO, Live Nation

• Molly Hawkins, Creative Director, Harry Styles

• Prof Neil Thomas MBE, Founder & Director of Atelier One

• Nicole Massey, Production Manager for Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

• Paul Johnson, Creative Design Director, NeonBlack Design

• Paul Schurink MBE, Co-founder, CEO Showpower

• Paul Traynor, Stage Manager / Head Electrician, Coldplay

• Phil Harvey, Manager, Coldplay

• Rebecca Travis, Tour Manager, RT Tour Management Limited (Florence + The Machine, Gorillaz, various others)

• Professor Richard Betts MBE, Head of Climate Impacts Research, University of Exeter

• Rob Scully, Director, ZAP Concepts

• Robert Hewett, MD, Stagetruck

• Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group

• Robin Shaw, Co-Founder, Upstaging, Inc

• Rosemary Enobakhare, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Policy, and Strategic Engagement, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

• Sooner Routhier, Production Designer and Creative Producer, The Playground

• Steve Heaver, CEO, Involved Group

• Tadia “T” Taylor, Live Event Producer, Talent Buyer, Music Equality Activist, W.O.Q.E.- Women of Qolor Entertainment

• Tina Farris, Tour Director/Programmer/Producer, Goodtime Girl Media

• Tom Chauncey, Partisan Arts, Agent / CEO

• Tom Schroeder, Executive Vice President, Wasserman Music

• Tom See, President, Live Nation Venues

• Tony Smith, Sound Designer, Audio Director for Coldplay

The full list of advisory committee members and more information can be found at climatemachine.mit.edu.