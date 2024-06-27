Walter Thomas Named VP Of Artist Development At Motown Gospel/TAMLA Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) announced the promotion of Walter Thomas to the role of Vice President of Artist Development at Motown Gospel and TAMLA Records.

Thomas, who previously served as Director of Artist Development for CCMG, will be tasked in his new role with fostering the development of the label’s artist roster and supporting marketing initiatives.

In his new post, Thomas reports to CCMG Co-Presidents Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy.

Before joining CCMG, Thomas served as CEO of Agency 22 Music & Entertainment, where he managed the careers of artists such as DOE, JJ Hairston, Jonathan McReynolds, Maverick City Music, Smokie Norful and more.

Additionally, CCMG announced that Alexandria “Dria” Dollar has been hired as Senior Director of A&R at TAMLA & Motown Gospel.

A two-time Grammy winner and recipient of Stellar and Dove Awards, Dollar will work closely with Thomas to discover and sign new talent. Prior to joining CCMG, Dollar served as Director of A&R at Reach Records in Atlanta, where she worked with artists such as Lecrae, For King + Country, Kirk Franklin, Chloe x Halle, PJ Morton, The Disney Channel, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and more.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Vice President of Artist Development for Motown Gospel and TAMLA,” says Thomas. “These iconic labels have a legacy of inspiring and uplifting music, and I am committed to continuing this tradition by developing the next generation of extraordinary artists. I am equally thrilled to welcome Alexandria Dollar as our new Senior Director of A&R. Alexandria’s innovative approach and keen ear for talent are unmatched, and I am confident that together we will elevate our artists to new heights. This is an exciting time for us, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish at Motown Gospel and TAMLA.”