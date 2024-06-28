Coin Announce North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – COIN has announced their new album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, which will be out September 13 via 10k Projects. The band’s debut single “Strawberry Jam” produced by Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan Lana Del Rey) is also out now. Along with the announcement of this new chapter for COIN, they will be kicking off a North American Tour playing notable venues such as the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, MGM Music Hallat Fenway in Boston, Fox Theater in Oakland and many more.

The new album finds the band in their most vulnerable state and continuing to push the boundaries of alternative pop without straying from their trademark dynamic energy. It’s bright, bittersweet, electric, intimate, and a record fans new and old can embrace open-heartedly. After thinking they were out of stories to tell and songs to shape, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore suggests that COIN has unlocked not a new chapter in their existence but an entire new volume with more depth than they’ve ever shared before. You can listen to “Strawberry Jam” here.

View the complete list of tour dates and get your tickets here.