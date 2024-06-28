Emerging Country Artist Lil’ Skinny Signs With Droptine Recordings

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Lil’ Skinny is making waves in the country music scene with the release of his new single, “Whiskey Pistol,” and an exciting new partnership with Droptine Recordings. The single drops on July 5th, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Reflecting on his journey, Lil’ Skinny shared, “Working with Jimmy Ritchey and Jim Catino has been a dream come true. The support from Droptine to be able to record the music that I’ve always dreamed of making has been such a blessing. I’m excited to see where the future will take us.”

Jim Catino, co-founder of Droptine Recordings alongside Jimmy Ritchey, expressed his enthusiasm about signing Lil’ Skinny, stating, “I’m very excited about working with Lil’ Skinny. He is an amazing talent! Skinny is skilled as a singer-songwriter, musician, and performer. I’m looking forward to watching him rise as a country music star. And it is an added bonus to be able to do it alongside my longtime friend Jimmy Ritchey.”

Lil’ Skinny, who started his professional music journey at a young age, is quickly becoming a notable name in the country rock scene. A graduate of Ouachita Baptist University with a degree in Music Business, he has already achieved several significant milestones. Notably, he reached the top 40 in Season 19 of American Idol and lent his vocals to Dolly Parton’s Rockstar record. Over the past few years, he has also opened for renowned artists like The Steel Woods and Randy Houser and collaborated with industry icons such as Zac Brown.

With the momentum of his new single and the backing of Droptine Recordings, Lil’ Skinny is poised to impact the country music scene significantly.