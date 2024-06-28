Heavy Duty Music Expands Roster And Launches Joint Venture With In Real Life

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Heavy Duty Music welcomes three exceptional artists to its award-winning roster: the beloved Jessica Pratt, innovative rising star RIP Swirl, and avant-pop trailblazer Cecile Believe (SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek).

Pratt, whose latest album Here in the Pitch has garnered acclaim from top outlets like Rolling Stone and The New York Times, joins Heavy Duty Music in a comprehensive music publishing deal. Pratt’s unique sound and vision align perfectly with Heavy Duty’s standard of excellence. Abby Feinberg, A&R Manager at Heavy Duty Music, expressed her excitement:

“Jessica is truly a generational talent. I have been inspired by and admired her artistry for years and I feel incredibly fortunate bringing her into our fold as her latest and transformative project has just been released into the world. From reconnecting with her partner and collaborator, Matt McDermott, to seeing her unparalleled performance at Primavera, this partnership feels perfectly timed and serendipitous, and we are so excited to be a part of her journey.”

Heavy Duty Music has partnered with Imran Ahmed’s LA-based In Real Life to launch Berlin’s RIP Swirl in a groundbreaking collaboration. Known for his blend of Berlin’s club culture and a passion for analog recording, RIP Swirl joins Heavy Duty for both publishing and records. His latest single, “Perfectly Blue,” featuring Winter, is a testament to his evolving sound and is available through In Real Life, Heavy Duty Music, and Berlin’s Public Possession.

As part of the joint venture, both companies have welcomed Cecile Believe, a versatile producer and songwriter known for her work in the avant-garde and PC Music scenes. Believe, who has collaborated with SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek, and A.G. Cook, is set to release her new EP, Tender The Spark. Her lead single, “Blink Twice,” is out now, blending pop with experimental sound design.

Joshua Kessler, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Heavy Duty Music, said, “Adding Jessica Pratt’s timeless songwriting and voice to our roster is an honor. On top of RIP Swirl, Cecile Believe, and our new partnership with In Real Life, these first six months of 2024 have continued an amazing period of growth at Heavy Duty.”

This week also saw Heavy Duty Music’s clients and producers making significant strides. Teezo Touchdown’s “None of Your Business” (from Despicable Me 4) was co-written and co-produced by Sadpony, Jam City, and Justin Raisen. Buddy Ross received an Ivor Novello Award nomination for Best Contemporary Song for his work with Fred and Brian Eno. Additionally, ASCAP Pop Music Award honoree Jeremiah Raisen (aka Sadpony) was joined by new signees Alex Casnoff, Anthoine Walters, Chris Baio, Chris Coady, Gabe Goodman, Nightfeelings, and Whitmer Thomas.

Earlier this year, Heavy Duty Music’s talents contributed to Grammy-nominated albums by Miley Cyrus, Travis Scott, Drake, 21 Savage and new releases from Brent Faiyez, DIIV, Dominic Fike, Don Toliver, Isabella Lovestory, Kacy Hill, Kid Cudi, Kim Gordon, Lorde, The Voidz, and more. Heavy Duty has also landed significant synchs on Netflix and Hulu, with custom music projects for brands like Coca-Cola, Etsy, and Tropicana.