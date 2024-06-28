Jelly Roll Extends His Beautifully Broken Headlining Tour With Warren Zeiders, Shaboozey & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll has just announced an extension of his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024, adding 15 new dates. The new dates kick off Monday (August 27) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, and include stops in Cincinnati, OH; Lexington, KY; Kansas City, MO; Houston, TX; and Austin, TX. These newly added cities join an impressive lineup with major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New Orleans. Tour openers for all dates through October 27 include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay, with ERNEST, Shaboozey and Allie Colleen joining the tour starting October 30.

Jelly Roll shared this exciting news during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! Appearance on June 25. The appearance featured an engaging couch interview and a Block Party outdoor performance where he premiered a new track, “Burning,” from his forthcoming album. Written by Jelly Roll, Zach Crowell, Ian Fitchuck, and Ilsey Juber, “Burning” follows his recent hit, “I Am Not Okay,” which debuted on Country radio and is quickly climbing the charts. This single marks Jelly Roll’s first new release since his chart-topping debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, and follows his streak of four consecutive No. 1 hits on Country radio, making it his fifth career No. 1.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available with a general on-sale beginning Monday (July 1) at 10 am local time.

Verizon customers can access an exclusive presale for the new tour dates through Verizon Access, which began Thursday (June 27) at 10 am local time and ends Sunday (June 30) at 10 pm local time.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, offering perks like premium seating, backstage tours, group photos, VIP lounge access, limited edition tour posters, and more. Package contents vary depending on the selected offer.

In addition to his U.S. tour, Jelly Roll recently announced his first-ever performances in Canada this July, marking his debut international tour dates. He will play in St. Catharines, Ontario, on July 8 and in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 9. Tickets for these shows are currently on sale.

Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken 2024 Tour Dates:

**October**

– 10/16/2024 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena #

– 10/30/2024 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena *

**November**

– 11/1/2024 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum *

– 11/4/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center *

– 11/7/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

– 11/8/2024 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *

– 11/10/2024 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center *

– 11/12/2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena *

– 11/13/2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

– 11/14/2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

– 11/17/2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

– 11/18/2024 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center *

– 11/19/2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

– 11/22/2024 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

– 11/23/2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

# – Warren Zeiders & Alexandra Kay

* – ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen