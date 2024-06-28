Nikka Costa Announces New Single And First Tour In Over Six Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nikka Costa, the dynamic soul and funk singer based in Los Angeles, is back with a bang after a six-year hiatus. She’s set to embark on a West Coast tour this September and release her highly anticipated new album, Dirty Disco, on August 16th. Here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming tour, new single, and album.

Tour Announcement

For the first time in over six years, Costa will hit the road, bringing her electrifying live performances to the West Coast. The tour kicks off in Ventura, CA, and takes her through several cities, ending in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (June 28) at 10am PST.

Nikka Costa Live Dates:

Fri 9.20 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

– Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall Sat 9.21 – Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival

– Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival Sun 9.22 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

– Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley Wed 9.25 – Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple

– Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple Thu 9.26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

– Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall Sun 9.29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

– San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego Mon 9.30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

New Single and Album

Alongside the tour announcement, Costa will release her new single “Dance ‘N Forget” and its music video on Friday, June 28. The single is a preview of her upcoming album Dirty Disco, produced by Justin Stanley, known for his work with Prince, Jamie Lidell, and Beck. The album blends futuristic disco vibes with Costa’s soulful energy, promising a fresh yet nostalgic sound.

Costa describes “Dance ‘N Forget” as a celebration of letting go and enjoying life with friends: “Dance ‘N Forget’ is about that feeling you get when you’re just DONE and wanna hang with your friends and forget everything. It’s lights out, shoes off, people you love, music loud, no worries, all fun, zero %$#ucks! ‘Amnesia, give me a dose of it so I can care less. Something to turn off my mind.’”

Musical Comeback

NCosta is no stranger to the stage, having previously supported legendary artists like Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, and Pink. Known for her powerhouse vocals and compelling stage presence, she’s ready to captivate audiences once again. Her return is marked by a series of releases including “It’s Just Love,” a powerful anthem about love and individuality, the title track “Dirty Disco,” and “Keep It High.”

Collaborators

Disco features contributions from a lineup of exceptional musicians:

Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus)

(Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus) Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder)

(Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder) Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck)

These talented artists bring their unique sounds to the album, creating an immersive musical experience that captures the essence of Costa’s vibrant style.

