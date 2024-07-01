2024 ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Award Winners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the only US performing rights organization to operate not-for-profit, has announced the winners of the 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Lil Baby wrapped up his “It’s Only Us” nationwide tour last year and is this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year. The diamond-certified rapper scored big this year with wins for “Forever,” “Freestyle,” and “Heyy” from his third studio album, It’s Only Me. Lil Baby accepted his award at an invitation-only event in Los Angeles celebrating this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning global icon USHER is honored with the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award for his influence on music and culture, and his songwriting wins for his songs “Glu” and “Good Good.” Usher accepted the award from legendary producer Jermaine Dupri. 2024 Best New Artist Grammy Award winner Victoria Monét was also on hand to receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award for her innovative work helping to shape the future of music, in addition to her most-performed song award for “On My Mama.” ASCAP Chairman of the Board, President Paul Williams and ASCAP SVP of Membership Nicole George-Middleton presented the artist with the esteemed award in front of a crowd of songwriter peers and music publishers.

“Snooze,” performed by SZA, earns the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year. Co-written by former Victorious cast member Leon Thomas and published by Eclectic Collective Publishing and Sony Music Publishing, the song topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, earning a historic milestone after an unprecedented 30 weeks at No. 1. This feat was the most any song has accomplished in the list’s 31-year history. It was the only song to spend 2023 on the Billboard Hot 100.

ASCAP Gospel Song of the Year goes to “Goodness of God” (Cece Winans), co-written by Brian Mark Johnson and Jennifer Louise Johnson and published by Bethel Music Publishing.

Warner Chappell Music earns ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Publisher of the Year Award for songs including “Calm Down” (Rema & Selena Gomez), “Fukumean” (Gunna), “Good Good” (Usher), “Hotel Lobby” (Quavo & Takeoff), “Rich Baby Daddy” (Drake), “Spin About U” and “Rich Flex” (21 Savage & Drake), “What It Is” (Doechii) and “Praise God” (Kanye West, Travis Scott & Baby Keem).

Additional 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award-winning songwriters include 21 Savage (“Good Good,” “Spin Bout U,” “Peaches & Eggplants,” “Rich Flex”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Just Wanna Rock“), Summer Walker (“Good Good,” “Karma”), Coco Jones (“ICU”), Smokie Norful (“I Still Have You”), Tye Tribbett (“New”) and more.

A complete list of 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners is available at https://www.ascap.com/rsawards24 .

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers of the past year’s most-performed songs based on Luminate data for terrestrial and satellite radio and streaming services, as specified by the Awards’ rules.