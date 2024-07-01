2024 BET Awards Recap And Full List Of Winners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2024 BET Awards, dubbed “culture’s biggest night,” did not disappoint. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the show opened with her unique spin on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from his Juneteenth Pop Out concert, setting the stage for an evening of diverse performances.

The event, broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 30), showcased a dynamic blend of established legends and emerging stars. From Will Smith’s powerful gospel debut to Sexyy Red’s presidential-themed set and Megan Thee Stallion’s fiery rebirth, the performances were as varied as they were captivating.

The stage was graced by a roster of artists, including Shaboozey, Latto, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Tinashe, Ms. Lauryn Hill with her son YG Marley, and GloRilla. Although Normani was slated to perform, she had to bow out due to an injury sustained during rehearsals, leaving fans eager for her next move with her new album DOPAMINE.

Usher, the man of the hour, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he added to his accolades with a win in the best male R&B/pop artist category. His tribute, filled with heartfelt performances from artists like Childish Gambino and Keke Palmer, highlighted his lasting impact on music and dance.

Killer Mike stole the show with a stirring acceptance speech when his album Michael won Album of the Year—the night also celebrated Tyla’s breakout success, who clinched Best New Artist and Best International Act.

Performance Highlights

Megan Thee Stallion: Opening the show with tracks from her new album Megan, including the No. 1 hit “Hiss” and the anthemic “Where Them Girls At?” Stallion’s stage presence and breath control have come a long way, and her performance, filled with high-energy twerking and audience shout-outs, set a vibrant tone for the night.

Sexyy Red: Transforming the stage into a presidential setting, Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything” performance, complete with dancers as security guards, was a standout. Her electrifying act sharply contrasted last week’s Presidential debate, keeping the audience on their toes.

GloRilla: Suspended in the air before parachuting down, GloRilla wowed with a set that included “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF.” She later joined Stallion for their collaborative “Wanna Be,” showcasing their chemistry and mutual admiration.

Ice Spice: Embracing her Bronx roots, Ice Spice’s eccentric performance at a gas station set, featuring hits like “Phat Butt” and “Think U the Shit (Fart),” was as quirky as it was unforgettable.

Victoria Monét: Winning the video of the year for “On My Mama,” Monét’s performance was a nod to 2000s nostalgia. Her “Alright” collaboration with Kaytranada was a visual and musical feast with a surprise outfit change and water choreography.

Will Smith: Marking his return to the award show circuit, Smith’s debut of “You Can Make It” was a testament to his resilience and artistry. Supported by the Sunday Service Choir and gospel icons, his performance was a beacon of hope and perseverance.

Tanner Adell’s Country Twist: Although a sponsorship feel marred her set, Adell and Shaboozey kept the crowd buzzing with their contrasting styles. Tanner’s performance outside the venue was reminiscent of a Southern belle at a hoedown with more charisma and fewer tractors.

Shaboozey: Jelly Roll’s newest touring partner, Shaboozey’s honky-tonk-themed set inside the theater took the crowd on a wild ride. When J-Kwon joined him for a mashup of “Tipsy,” the entire venue erupted. It was like a country bar crawl crashed a hip-hop party, and everyone just decided to roll with it.

The Next Generation: Heiress Harris and VanVan brought much-needed childhood charm in a show packed with adult content. Turning the BET Awards stage into a classroom, the pint-sized duo performed “Be You,” spreading a message of individuality. Their performance had everyone in the theater, from the youngest fans to the most seasoned stars, cheering them on. It was as if they said, “Hey adults, remember when life was this simple?” and for a moment, everyone did.

The Usher Tribute

Usher was the man of the hour, receiving a lifetime achievement award that felt more like a parade of modern R&B royalty. A constellation of stars, including Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Chlöe, and more, paid homage to Usher’s legendary career. Gambino opened the tribute with a soulful rendition of “U Don’t Have to Call,” setting a high bar for the night. Then came Palmer, nodding to Usher’s shirtless performance tradition with her stylish strip-down. Looking on with a proud smile, Usher must have thought, “I taught them well.”

Coco Jones, Summer Walker, and Marsha Ambrosius followed suit, each delivering a stirring performance of Usher’s classics. Tinashe brought the heat with “Nasty” before pivoting into “Nice & Slow,” showcasing some serious versatility. But it was Teyana Taylor and Monét who arguably stole the show. Their acrobatic take on “Bad Girl,” reminiscent of Beyoncé’s iconic performance, left everyone gasping for air. Latto closed the tribute in complete Usher ‘Yeah!’ mode, baggy outfit and all, minus Lil Jon’s booming voice.

Usher was introduced by legendary hip-hop artists and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. L.A. Reid and Babyface, who signed Usher as co-founders of his label LaFace Records, presented the award to Usher. “Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it,” said the honoree. “This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don’t know man. Is it too early for me to receive it? Because I’m still running and gunning, and I still love this shit like I was eight years old.”

Memorable Moments

Childish Gambino’s Speech: Gambino, fresh from his killer Usher tribute, retook the stage, this time to present the Album of the Year award. But instead of the usual platitudes, he delivered a zinger-laden monologue. “You know, I’ve got more Grammys than Will Smith and as many BET Awards as Sam Smith,” he quipped, eyes twinkling. The crowd chuckled, then collectively went, “Wait, what?” He wasn’t done yet. Gambino, who dropped his latest single, “Lithonia,” just two days prior, aimed for the awards show itself. “I mean, if they’re giving me the same number of awards as Sam Smith, what’s really going on here?” he mused, leaving everyone questioning whether to laugh or ponder life’s deeper meanings. While some fans scratched their heads at his jab at Sam Smith, others wondered if they should sign up for Gambino’s next comedy tour. I am sure Gambino’s critique of the BET Awards’ approach to celebrating diverse talents sparked conversation behind the scenes. I wonder what BET Owner Tyler Perry’s response will be?

Closing out the night, Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, brought a potent mix of nostalgia and fresh energy. Performing hits from her iconic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill reminded everyone why she’s a legend. YG added his own flavor with “Survival,” capping it off with a politically charged verse that echoed his mother’s influence. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, Wyclef Jean popped up, and the trio launched into “Fu-Gee-La.” It was a hip-hop homecoming, and the crowd couldn’t have been more thrilled.

The 2024 BET Awards celebrated musical achievements and highlighted Black artists’ cultural and social impact. From the exuberant performances to the poignant speeches, the night was a testament to the richness and diversity of Black culture. The complete list of winners is listed below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Muni Long

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Best Group

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Problem (Remix)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Everybody

Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Cardi B

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Agora Hills

Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Drake ft. J.Cole – First Person Shooter

Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman DLow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

Album of the Year

Chris Brown – 11:11

Gunna – A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage – American Dream

Usher – Coming Home

Drake – For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Killer Mike – Michael

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory

Kirk Franklin – All Things

Halle Bailey – Angel

Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come

Erica Campbell – Do You Believe In Love?

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Problems

Tems – Me & U

Kirk Franklin – Try Love

BET Her Award

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings

Ayra Starr – Commas

Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Girl

Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

SZA – Saturn

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year

A’Ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Best International Act

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

BK

Cleo Sol

Focalistic

Karol Conka

Raye

Tiakola

Tyla

Viewers’ Choice Best International Act

Bellah

Cristale

Duquesa

Holly G

Jungeli

Makhadzi

Oruam

Seyi Vibez

Tyler ICU