Hillary Rodham Clinton To Tour US Cities This Fall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will travel the United States this fall for a multi-city tour to discuss her new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty. At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on genuine exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner’s new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty, will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17.

“I can’t wait to hit the road and talk about Something Lost, Something Gained with you in person. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include stories that have never been told before,” says Secretary Clinton. “We’ll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we’re at it!”

Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment produces the tour cities, including Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Chicago. Beginning June 25, register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to receive an invitation to purchase presale tickets when they become available on July 9. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning July 12.

2024 Tour Dates (subject to change)

Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. – Washington D.C. – DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Monday, October 7 at 7 p.m. – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m. – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre