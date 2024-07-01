Tom Kiehl Named New Chief Executive Of UK Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UK Music, an essential representative body for the UK’s music industry, has appointed Tom Kiehl as its new chief executive. Kiehl, previously the Interim Chief Executive, will officially start his new role this month after a comprehensive search that attracted over 130 candidates.

With over two decades of experience in and around Westminster, Kiehl is well-placed to lead the sector’s engagement with political figures and policymakers as the UK gears up for a new government after the July 4 polling day.

Kiehl has been instrumental in UK Music’s advocacy efforts. Most recently, he led the team in their interactions with senior politicians and other key stakeholders, producing the “Manifesto for Music,” which outlines the industry’s key demands from the next government. This document has already influenced the platforms of major political parties, including Labour, Conservative, and Liberal Democrats.

Kiehl will oversee a sector contributing nearly £7 billion to the UK’s economy and supporting 210,000 jobs in his new role. His background includes significant accomplishments such as creating the Live Music Act, which deregulated live music performances and spearheading the “agent of change” principle to protect music venues. He has also played a crucial role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating the challenges of Brexit and generative AI in the music industry.

UK Music Chair Tom Watson praised Kiehl’s appointment, stating, “The UK Music Board is looking forward to working with Tom to help him progress his exciting ideas to ensure the UK music industry continues to grow and retain its unique place worldwide. I’m confident Tom is the right person for the job at this important time. He will tirelessly advocate for our members and sector, using his wide range of talents to drive UK Music to even greater heights.”

Kiehl expressed his commitment to his new role: “It’s an immense privilege and great responsibility to lead UK Music at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to working with our fantastic members to press their case with the new government for the changes we want to see – ranging from strong copyright protections and more music teachers to key safeguards around AI and greater support for music freelancers.”

He also emphasized his vision for the future, highlighting the need for the industry to be inclusive and rewarding for young talent. Kiehl plans to leverage the current political changes to benefit the UK music industry and ensure its continued growth and prominence on the global stage.

Kiehl’s extensive experience in public affairs and his role in significant legislative and industry campaigns make him a strong leader for UK Music during this transformative period.