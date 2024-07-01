Warner Chappell Music Signs Worldwide Deal With Tom Petty Estate

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The estate of Tom Petty and Warner Chappell Music (WCM) today announced the signing of a new worldwide administration deal for the late rock icon’s storied music catalog. The milestone agreement includes the vast majority of songs written by Petty throughout his lifetime, including enduring hits such as “Wildflowers,” “Free Fallin’,” “Learning to Fly,” “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “The Waiting,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “Runnin’ Down A Dream,” and dozens more. The pact encompasses Petty’s work with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist.

“We’re looking forward to this new partnership with the team at Warner Chappell as we expand the reach of Tom’s iconic song catalog. This partnership will open the door to new licensing opportunities and serve to introduce his music to a new generation across the globe,” the Petty Estate shares. “We’re excited for this new chapter of growth and the preservation of Tom’s legacy at home and abroad. We look forward to working closely with Carianne, Greg, Guy, and their incredible team.”

In making the announcement, WCM Co-Chair and COO Carianne Marshall and Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot said: “Tom Petty’s music is woven into the fabric of our lives, not just across America, but worldwide. He captured the full range and resilience of the human spirit in songs about freedom and dreams, outcasts and rebels, relationships and heartbreak, the personal and the universal. Tom’s unmistakable sound and lyrics remain as timeless and vital today as ever, and all of us at Warner Chappell Music are honored to be joining with his estate to help amplify his extraordinary legacy on a global scale. Their work in recent years has already laid an incredible foundation, and we’re very excited to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking team.”

WCM SVP, A&R and Catalog, Greg Sowders added: “This landmark new deal spans 40 years of Tom’s hugely influential and much-loved songs. The depth and breadth of his catalog are exceptional, including 15 top ten albums and an incredible stream of rock classics. Tom was a born storyteller, and he turned life experiences, both good and bad, into songs of extraordinary power and emotion that continue to captivate millions of fans. Tom Petty and his songs are one of the reasons I became a musician and publisher. The whole team is looking forward to partnering with his estate to ensure that his music not only endures but that its impact continues to grow for many years to come.“