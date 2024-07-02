Beth Tyson And Brian Gordner Promoted To Manager At FBBM

NEW YORK & NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Business management venture FBBM announced the promotion of two new business managers, Beth Tyson and Brian Gordner.

“The future of FBMM and business management is bright with talented individuals like Beth and Brian joining our next generation of leaders,” said FBMM owner and vice president Carmen Romano. “They are trusted advisers to their clients and incredibly deserving of this promotion. The other owners and I look forward to seeing Brian and Beth continue to grow.”

Tyson is a 17-year veteran of FBBM, having spent the better part of the last two decades at the company’s Nashville office. She brings extensive knowledge of the touring industry, including risk management, budgets, and personal finances to her new role. Additionally, Tyson serves as programs co-chair for SOURCE Nashville’s board of directors.

“I learned early on that you have to work doing something you love, and I am passionate about music and helping my clients achieve their financial goals,” said Tyson. “At FBMM, we work behind the scenes to provide our clients with the resources and expertise needed for financially secure futures and I’m excited to continue to do so in this new role.”

Gordner, who is based in New York, also has substantial experience in the music industry, having spent nearly a decade as a tour manager. In addition, Gordner is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA®).

“I worked closely with FBMM during my time as a tour manager and always had a great deal of respect for the firm,” said Gordner. “I’m proud to have spent the last 12 years using my touring expertise to help our clients. I look forward to continuing to serve my clients and support my growing team and their careers.”