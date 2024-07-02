Julianne & Derek Hough Launch Ballroom Dance Convention & Tour With DanceOne

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dance One Holdings, LLC, a leading educational and competitive dance event producer, has announced an exclusive partnership with Julianne and Derek Hough. This collaboration aims to create a premier global ballroom dance convention and competition tour. The tour will showcase international Ballroom Latin dances, including Rumba, Cha-Cha, Samba, Paso Doble, and Jive, offering innovative dance training and competitive programs led by some of the industry’s most experienced dancers and choreographers. Julianne and Derek Hough will curate top-notch faculty, technical and commercial workshops, and elite competitions, setting a new standard for the next generation of dancers worldwide. The tour will debut in major US cities such as Los Angeles, Miami Beach, and Dallas in 2025, with plans to expand to international markets in 2026. The official name and dates of the tour will be disclosed later this year, with Julianne and Derek Hough set to discuss the new venture at significant events like The Dance Awards in Las Vegas and the World Dance Pageant in Secaucus, New Jersey, later in 2024.

Julianne expressed her excitement about the partnership with DanceOne, “I am so ecstatic we are partnering with DanceOne on bringing this next generation of dance to the forefront. This new convention and competition tour will help bring ballroom dancing to so many others around the world. We’re excited to change the face of dance, creating an inventive new set of programs for dancers and those new to dance. Creating an outlet for such creative expression is a passion I hold very close to my heart, and I am thrilled to be partnered with DanceOne on this mission. Together, we have the opportunity to combine our collective experiences and capabilities for the benefit of dancers worldwide.”

Derek echoed her excitement, saying, “I am beyond excited to partner with DanceOne in creating a brand-new convention and competition event. Our mission is to ignite the passion of the next generation of dancers, offering those exploring this vibrant genre the opportunity to learn, compete and excel in their passion for dance. We are committed to providing access to the finest coaches and teachers, both technically and commercially. With our team, we hope to inspire, elevate, and help progress the future of dance!”

Adam Shankman, Chief Creative Officer at DanceOne, highlighted the significance of this partnership, saying, “There are very few globally recognizable names associated with dance and dance excellence. Julianne and Derek Hough are two of those names. DanceOne is thrilled to be working with these two creative powerhouses on a new and innovative globally-minded tour covering education, entertainment and competition that will further the art and sport that is dance. This tour will provide instruction and inspiration for professional, aspiring and amateur dancers and dance lovers and fans everywhere for years to come.”

The Hough siblings are Emmy-Award-winning choreographers and celebrated dance ambassadors and have a storied history in the dance world. They rose to prominence as Dancing With The Stars stars, bringing dance to millions of viewers. Julianne’s diverse career spans acting, singing, and entrepreneurship, with notable roles in films like Footloose and Safe Haven and ventures like the wellness modality Kinrgy.

Derek, a record-setting choreographer with multiple Emmy Awards, has made significant contributions as a judge on World of Dance and Dancing With The Stars. He has headlined successful live dance shows and has a Las Vegas residency. His early career in competitive Latin American dance earned him the title of Under 21 World Latin American Champion.

DanceOne, founded in 2023 and based in Los Angeles, is the premier producer of dance events, hosting over 500 elite conventions and events annually. With a mission centered on fostering dance integrity and education, DanceOne leads the industry with innovative approaches to dance instruction and competition. Their commitment to safety and excellence is evident in their work with over 10,000 dance studios yearly, ensuring a secure environment for young dancers to learn and celebrate movement.