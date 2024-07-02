TIDAL Rising: A Platform For Emerging Music Talent

(Hypebot) — Find out how TIDAL Rising is transforming careers by spotlighting independent artists and helping them reach new heights.

via A2IM

TIDAL RISING is a flagship artist-first program that supports artists through direct funding, editorial support, educational webinars, and marketing amplification to help artists grow, thrive, and build their careers. TIDAL is committed to supporting artists who are dedicated to their craft and that have the potential to grow.

Apply for TIDAL Rising

TIDAL Artist Home

Created in collaboration with artists, TIDAL Artist Home is where you can find products and resources to help you focus on your music and grow your career. From serving you fan insights to connecting you with other like-minded artists, TIDAL is building new products to meet your needs.

Claim your profile for access to our TIDAL Artist Home dashboard and additional products.

Additionally, once you claim your artist profile, you can customize key details like your profile image, bio, and social links. Invite your team to help you, including the ability to flag any inaccurate content.

Follow TIDAL on Social Media