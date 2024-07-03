Britney Davis Appointed General Manager Of Quality Control

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – HYBE-owned Atlanta rap label Quality Control (QC) has appointed Britney Davis as its new General Manager, marking a significant step in its evolution. This announcement comes just over a year after HYBE America acquired QC in February 2023.

Davis will now work closely with QC founders Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee to oversee daily operations and engage with the label’s roster of artists and their teams. Her role will focus on enhancing operational effectiveness and efficiency across all QC campaigns.

Expressing her excitement about the new position, Davis stated, “I’m thrilled to be named General Manager of Quality Control and continue on this journey alongside the team. We’ve already had incredible success together, and I look forward to continuing this pursuit.” She emphasized her commitment to furthering QC’s vision, adding, “I am passionate about continuing to bring the label’s vision to life and to work alongside P, Coach K, and Jen McDaniels – as their talent, loyalty, and creative instincts are truly unparalleled. I’m grateful to lend my experience and drive to this incredible journey.”

Davis’s relationship with QC dates back to 2018, when she worked in Strategic Global Marketing and Operations at Capitol Music Group (CMG). Under the leadership of former Motown chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam, Davis was instrumental in the marketing and developing of artists associated with QC. Her recent roles at Motown Records/Capitol Music Group included Senior Vice President of Marketing and Artist Development and Vice President of Artist Relations, Marketing and Special Projects. During her tenure, she notably led the marketing for Lil Baby’s 2020 album My Turn and managed campaigns for artists like Migos, City Girls, Tiwa Savage, and Queen Naija.

Her expertise also extended to managing talent opportunities across media platforms like BET and MTV. Before her time at Capitol, Davis was involved in management, marketing, and A&R for Phase Too Inc., where she worked closely with Grammy award-winning artist Chris Brown. She was crucial in developing CBE Records and managing songwriting and artist development for talents such as Sevyn Streeter, Kevin McCall, and Joelle James.

P and Coach K have expressed their enthusiasm about Davis’s appointment, saying, “Britney has a longstanding record of excellence alongside QC and throughout her professional career. Her passion and dedication to artists align with the principles that are the foundation of QC. We’re incredibly excited she’s part of the team and couldn’t imagine a better person to serve as our General Manager.”

Davis has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including being featured in Billboard’s Hip Hop Power Players and 40 Under 40. She was also honored at the ASCAP Women Behind the Music in 2019 and has led UMG’s Task Force for Meaningful Change and Capitol’s Task Force for Diversity & Inclusion.