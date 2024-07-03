Hannah Neaves Named President Of Universal Music Recordings

LONDON (CelebrityAccess)—As confirmed by Universal Music UK, Hannah Neaves has been promoted to President of Universal Music Recordings (UMR), the catalog division of Universal Music UK. This follows her role as co-president of UMR since January 2022, when she worked alongside Azi Eftekhari, who has reportedly exited the company per Music Business Worldwide.

Neaves, a 23-year music industry veteran, has an impressive track record working with top-tier artists such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Ellie Goulding, and James Blake. She began her career as an intern at EMI, eventually becoming Head of Artist Development at Polydor. At Atlantic Records, she played a pivotal role as Marketing Director, notably leading Ed Sheeran’s Divide album campaign.

Her transition into artist management saw her at TaP Music, where she excelled as Head of Artist Development and Marketing, overseeing the marketing and creative direction for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

In her statement, Hannah expressed immense pride in UMR’s accomplishments and enthusiasm for future projects, saying, “I am enormously proud of everything the brilliant and successful team at UMR has already achieved, and I feel privileged to be continuing the great work with the best artists in the world.”

David Joseph, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, praised Neaves as a visionary leader with a deep understanding of where creativity and discovery intersect. He highlighted her role in the successful and globally impactful Now And Then campaign for The Beatles, saying, “Hannah is, first and foremost, an artist person with an innate understanding of where creativity and discovery meet, something she has brought in abundance since re-joining our team. Hannah, a truly exceptional and inspiring executive, has already had huge success, most recently creatively leading the global and record-breaking Now And Then campaign for The Beatles. There’s so much more to come.”

Under Neaves’ leadership, UMR has produced culture-defining moments with legendary acts such as Amy Winehouse, Elton John, Florence & The Machine, The Rolling Stones, The Spice Girls, Sam Smith, Bob Marley, and The Beatles. Neaves’ promotion signals Universal Music UK’s confidence in her ability to drive UMR’s continued success and innovation in the music industry.