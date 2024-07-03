Warner Chappell Music France Renews Publishing Deal With Orelsan And Skread

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — French recording artists, songwriters, and producers Orelsan and Skread, and their companies Strong Ninja and 7th Magnitude, have both extended publishing partnerships with Warner Chappell Music France, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

Orelsan, the stage name of Aurélien Cotentin, is one of the best-selling artists in modern French music with his fourth solo studio album, Civilisation, topping charts in France in both 2021 and 2022. To date, he has sold more than 2.5 million albums and has been the recipient of 12 Victoires de la Musique.

Additionally, he has performed at hundreds of shows around the world, performing in front of more than 1 million fans over the course of his career.

Skread has been collaborating with Oresan since 2000 and contributed his production work on almost all of his albums. He has also collaborated with a host of French artists such as Gazo, Ninho and Tiakola, as well as international stars such as J. Balvin and Burna Boy, whose latest album earned Skread two Grammy nods.

“Orelsan and I have been friends and collaborators for more than 20 years. I’ve worked with the Warner Chappell team for almost as long, and I’ve always valued their support. That’s why I’m delighted they will continue to support us as we work on some new exciting projects.”

“It’s with immense pride that I can announce we’ve signed new deals with these exceptionally talented artists. Orelsan and Skread are creative powerhouses whose songs have helped shape modern French culture and will still resonate decades from now. They are among the most significant lyricists of their generation, never flinching from addressing the serious issues of the day, but also using their trademark humour to engage a mass audience,” added Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell France.