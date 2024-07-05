Cardi B Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit For Latest Single

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper known for her chart-topping hits, is facing a lawsuit from Texas-based musicians Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar. The duo allege that Cardi B’s latest single, “Enough (Miami),” unlawfully uses the beat from their 2021 track “Greasy Frybread,” which gained recognition after featuring in the FX TV series Reservation Dogs.

The lawsuit, which you can read here, filed against Cardi B, her collaborators, and Atlantic Records (a Warner Music subsidiary), claims that “Enough (Miami)” appropriated the beat from “Greasy Frybread” without permission. Fraustro and Aguilar argue that the use of their beat is so blatant that they didn’t feel the need to compare the tracks or explain how Cardi B’s team might have accessed their music. The filing bluntly states, “Defendant Cardi B, along with other defendants, has used the song in her new album without permission. The song’ Enough (Miami)’ by Cardi B was released under Atlantic Records on March 15, 2024.

Fraustro and Aguilar seek an injunction to halt the distribution and performance of “Enough (Miami)” and are also pursuing substantial damages for the alleged infringement. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of multiple counts of copyright infringement.

Adding layers to the legal battle, “Greasy Frybread” ownership and creation are also under scrutiny. The track, performed by Sten Joddi and released on his label Tattoo Muzik, lists several songwriters and contributors. According to Spotify credits, Bobby Wilson, Kyle Culley, Sterlin Harjo, and Tommy Pico are co-writers. In contrast, Aguilar, under his producer name Kemika1956, is credited as the producer but not as a songwriter.

On the databases of US music rights organizations, Wilson, Culley, Harjo, and Pico are recognized as co-writers, but Fraustro and Aguilar are not mentioned. This discrepancy has led Fraustro and Aguilar to seek a court declaration to establish their ownership of the copyright for “Greasy Frybread.”

The lawsuit against Cardi B is part of a growing trend in the music industry. Disputes over the ownership and use of stems, beats, and loops are becoming increasingly common. Clear attribution and permission are essential as the industry navigates the complex landscape of collaborations and sampling.