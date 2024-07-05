Warner Music Group Joins Sony In Regulating AI Use In The Music Industry

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) is taking a firm stance on using artificial intelligence in the music industry. Following Sony Music’s lead, WMG has issued a letter to tech companies, emphasizing the need for regulation and proper licensing when using their music catalog in AI technologies. This move underscores the growing concern among major record labels about the unregulated use of AI in creating and distributing music.

WMG’s Call for AI Regulation

In its letter, WMG highlighted the potential benefits of AI for artists and songwriters, acknowledging that “machine learning and artificial intelligence have creative potential for artists and songwriters.” However, the company emphasized that this potential must be harnessed in a way that respects the rights of those involved in the music creation and distribution process.

WMG specified that using their creative works for AI purposes requires a license. This includes using any music owned or controlled by WMG as inputs for AI training, creating datasets, or developing machine learning technologies. The letter stated, “We will take any necessary steps to prevent the infringement or other violations of our artists’ and songwriters’ creative works and rights.”

This proactive measure aims to protect the interests of their diverse roster of artists, which includes industry giants like Charli XCX, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay. WMG’s subsidiary labels, such as Atlantic, Parlophone, and Sire, are also part of this initiative, ensuring comprehensive coverage across their extensive music portfolio.

Sony Music’s Earlier Stance

Earlier this year, Sony Music expressed similar concerns in a letter to over 700 firms. Sony questioned whether these companies had been using their music without proper authorization. Referencing the recently passed AI Act in May, Sony’s statement marked one of the first significant calls for AI regulation within the industry. Sony, along with Warner, is part of the ‘Big Three’ record labels, which also includes Universal Music Group. Their roster features top-tier artists like Beyoncé, Adele, David Bowie, and Bruce Springsteen.

The Growing Concern Over AI in Music

The use of AI in music has sparked significant debate and concern among artists and industry professionals. Musicians like Hozier, Damon Albarn, and Queen’s Brian May have publicly voiced their apprehensions about how AI could potentially impact their creative processes and intellectual property.

AI technology can generate music that mimics the styles of existing artists, raising questions about originality, rights, and compensation. The potential for AI to be used in ways that might infringe on artists’ rights has led to calls for more transparent regulations and protections.

Industry-Wide Implications

As WMG and Sony take a stand, the music industry is watching closely to see how these regulations will evolve. The involvement of these leading labels could signal a broader shift towards more stringent controls over the use of AI in music production and distribution.

This push for regulation is not just about protecting existing works but also about ensuring that the future of music respects the contributions of artists and songwriters. With AI technology advancing rapidly, the need for clear guidelines and licensing agreements is becoming increasingly urgent.

As the conversation around AI and its role in the music industry continues to develop, WMG and Sony’s actions may encourage other companies to follow suit, setting a new standard for the ethical use of AI in the arts.